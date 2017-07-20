

WALLDORF (dpa-AFX) - German business software maker SAP AG (SAP) reported that its profit attributable to owners of parent for the second quarter 2017 ended June 30, 2017 declined 18 percent to 668 million euros from the prior year's 816 million euros. Earnings per share decreased to 0.56 euros from 0.68 euros in the previous year, mainly hurt by a strong increase in restructuring related expenses and share-based compensation expenses in the second quarter.



Non-IFRS earnings per share for the second-quarter increased 14% to 0.94 euros.



IFRS operating profit was down 27% to 926 million euros. Non-IFRS operating profit grew 4% to 1.57 billion euros or 3% at constant currencies.



'Our fantastic momentum continued with double-digit growth in total revenue. Our cloud & software revenue growth rate in the first half of the year is at the upper end of our full-year guidance range. Based on our strong growth and cash generation we are pleased to share SAP's success with our shareholders by initiating a share buyback of up to €500 million in the second half.' - Luka Mucic, CFO.



New cloud bookings grew by 33% in the second quarter and reached 340 million euros. Both IFRS and non-IFRS cloud subscriptions and support revenue grew 29% year-over-year to 932 million euros. IFRS and non-IFRS software revenue was 1.09 billion euros, up 5% year-over-year (4% at constant currencies). New cloud and software license order entry grew by more than 20% year-over-year in the second quarter.



Total revenue for the quarter grew about 10 percent to 5.78 billion euros from 5.24 billion euros last year.



Based on the continued strong momentum in SAP's cloud business, the Company expects full year 2017 non-IFRS cloud subscriptions and support revenue to be in a range of 3.8 billion euros to 4.0 billion euros at constant currencies. The upper end of this range represents a growth rate of 34% at constant currencies.



Due to increasing adoption of S/4HANA and our Digital Business Platform the Company now expects full year 2017 non-IFRS cloud & software revenue to increase by 6.5% to 8.5% at constant currencies.



The company expects full-year 2017 non-IFRS operating profit to be in a range of 6.8 billion euros to 7.0 billion euros at constant currencies.



The company now expects full year 2017 non-IFRS total revenue in a range of 23.3 billion euros to 23.7 billion euros at constant currencies. The company said in April that it expected full year 2017 non-IFRS total revenue in a range of 23.2 billion euros to 23.6 billion euros at constant currencies compared to 22.07 billion euros reported last year.



