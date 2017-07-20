

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Estonia's producer prices increased at a slower pace in June, figures from Statistics Estonia showed Thursday.



The producer price index rose 3.3 percent year-over-year in June, following a 4.0 percent rise in May.



The price index for the manufacturing sector grew 4.5 percent annually in June, while those in the utility sector declined by 7.5 percent.



On a monthly basis, producer prices dropped 0.3 percent in June.



Data also showed that import prices climbed 2.9 percent in June from a year ago. Compared to previous month, import prices remained flat.



Exports prices rose 4.6 percent yearly in June, while it decreased 0.2 percent from May.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX