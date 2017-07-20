Workfront UK Study Reveals Striking Findings About Office Dynamics

Flexible working hours, not bonuses or unlimited holidays, is key to employee motivation and business success

LONDON, July 20, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- Over half (52%) of British workers picked 'flexi hours' as the perk that most motivates them to be a better employee in a survey conducted by Workfront®, the leading provider of cloud-based Enterprise Work Management solutions. In second place was 'generous bonus packages' at 40%, with 'unlimited holidays' coming in third at 31%. Although there has been a rise in companies offering gym memberships in employee benefits packages, only 19.5% picked it as a prime motivator in the workplace.

Jada Balster, Marketing Director, EMEA at Workfront commented:

"There is often a chasm between what businesses think their employees need and what their employees actually need. This survey confirms that workers are not primarily motivated by money, but hugely value their 'work-life balance.' It is imperative that businesses recognise this shift as it can be the difference between thriving and failing. The implementation of modern work management technologies in the workplace will give employees the flexibility to manage their hours in ways that best suit their working styles. The result will be happy, motivated workers and increased productivity."

Some other interesting findings from Workfront's motivational survey include:

Who's the Boss?: When asked 'what influences you to excel at work the most' 37% of workers cited 'praise from my manager or boss'. Not surprisingly, 36% of workers regarded 'criticism from a manager or boss' as their top demotivator at work.

Go Getters: 58% of UK workers consider themselves to be self-motivated and 35% of them answered 'self-satisfaction' when asked what influences them to excel at work.

Behind Closed Doors: When it comes to how the office environment affects productivity, it's a pretty close call between open plan and individual offices. Workers stated they are more productive (32%) when they can see and talk to their other colleagues, while 29% prefer to be behind a door.

More homework: Outside of the office, 34% of workers feel they are most productive when they are able to work from home away from distractions. Another 20% relied on caffeine-power and preferred to work from a coffee shop when they needed to be at their productive best.

Please don't stop the music: Over 83% of workers admit to listening to music to improve their productivity and 25% preferred R&B/Soul music to get their juices flowing. Rock music came in as a close second at 23%. Interestingly, 11% preferred to work to recordings of 'ambient sounds' like crashing waves or rainfall.

The survey of 1,000 UK office workers was commissioned by Workfront, to help provide UK businesses with a clearer and deeper understanding of what external factors truly affect employee motivation and productivity.

