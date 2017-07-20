sprite-preloader
MediaZest Plc - Project Completion

PR Newswire
London, July 19

20 July 2017

MediaZest Plc
("MediaZest"or the "Company"; AIM: MDZ)

Project Completion

The Board is pleased to announce that Volkswagen UK recently engaged the Company, for the first time, to provide audio-visual solutions for its new store at Birmingham's Bullring shopping centre.

The project was completed on 7 July 2017, following several months of development work, and features a unique 12m interactive projection wall to engage with customers, as well as traditional audio-visual elements such as video walls, car lecterns and audio systems.

The Board expects to announce financial results for the year ended 31 March 2017 in August of this year.

This announcement contains inside information for the purposes of Article 7 of Regulation (EU) 596/2014.

Enquiries:

Geoff Robertson
Chief Executive Officer
MediaZest Plc		0845 207 9378
Edward Hutton / David Hignell
Nominated Adviser
Northland Capital Partners Limited 		020 3861 6625
Claire Noyce
Broker
Hybridan LLP		020 3764 2341

Notes to Editors:

About MediaZest

MediaZest is a creative audio-visual systems integrator that specialises in providing innovative marketing solutions to leading retailers, brand owners and corporations, but also works in the public sector in both the NHS and Education markets. The Group supplies an integrated service from content creation and system design to installation, technical support, and maintenance. MediaZest was admitted to the London Stock Exchange's AIM market in February 2005. For more information, please visit www.mediazest.com


