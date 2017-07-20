

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - European stocks are likely to open higher on Thursday after the Bank of Japan kept its monetary stimulus intact and sounded more upbeat about the economy, but downgraded its outlook for inflation.



The euro held near a 14-month high against the dollar as investors look to hints from the ECB meeting, due out later in the day.



The Governing Council, led by President Mario Draghi, is widely expected to keep all its three interest rates unchanged for an eleventh consecutive policy session, and retain its asset purchases that are set to run until the end of the year. That said, economists widely expect Draghi to tread very carefully when he speaks in the post-decision press conference.



U.K. retail sales data for June, euro area current account figures for May and U.S. reports on weekly jobless claims, leading economic indicators and Philadelphia-area manufacturing activity are slated for release later in the day.



Asian shares are mostly higher and the yen eased slightly while crude prices are inching lower after hitting a two-week high on Wednesday on data showing a bigger-than-expected weekly draw in crude and gasoline inventories.



Overnight, the major U.S. averages rose between 0.3 percent and 0.6 percent to hit fresh record highs, with sentiment underpinned by rising oil prices, better-than-expected corporate earnings and upbeat housing data.



European stocks posted solid gains on Wednesday, thanks to renewed deal activity and upbeat earnings updates from the likes of Electrolux, Tele2 AB and ASML Holding.



The pan-European Stoxx Europe 600 index rose 0.8 percent. The German DAX inched up 0.2 percent, France's CAC 40 index advanced 0.8 percent and the U.K.'s FTSE 100 added 0.6 percent.



