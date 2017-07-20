

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Destatis is scheduled to publish Germany's producer price figures for June in the pre-European session on Thursday at 2:00 am ET. Prices are forecast to climb 2.3 percent annually in June, following a 2.8 percent rise in May.



Ahead of the data, the euro showed mixed trading against its major rivals. While the euro fell against the U.S. dollar, the pound and the Swiss franc, it held steady against the yen.



As of 1:55 am ET, the euro was trading at 0.8835 against the pound, 1.0999 against the Swiss franc, 1.1508 against the U.S. dollar and 129.05 against the yen.



