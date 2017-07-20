

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Switzerland's foreign trade data for June is due in the pre-European session on Thursday at 2:00 am ET. The surplus totaled CHF 3.4 billion in May.



Ahead of the data, the Swiss franc showed mixed trading against its major rivals. While the Swiss franc fell against the U.S. dollar and the pound, it rose against the euro. Against the yen, the Swiss franc held steady.



As of 1:55 am ET, the Swiss franc was trading at 1.0999 against the euro, 1.2449 against the pound, 0.9557 against the U.S. dollar and 117.35 against the yen.



