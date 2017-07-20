

PARIS (dpa-AFX) - Publicis Groupe SA (PGPEF.PK, PUBGY.PK) reported first-half net income attributable to the Groupe amounted to 387 million euros compared to 381 million euros, prior year. Earnings per share was 1.69 euros compared to 1.70 euros. Headline earnings per share was 1.89 euros, an increase of 4.4% on prior year.



For the first half-year, Publicis Groupe's consolidated revenue amounted to 4.84 billion euros, up 1.9% from 4.75 billion euros for the corresponding period in 2016. Growth at constant exchange rates was 0.3%. Organic revenue declined 0.2% in the first half year 2017.



For the second quarter of 2017, Publicis Groupe's consolidated revenue was 2.515 billion euros, up 2.2% from 2.46 billion euros, prior year. Growth at constant exchange rates was 1.1%. Organic growth was 0.8%.



Arthur Sadoun, CEO, stated: 'When it comes to the outlook for the year, we expect the sequential improvement in organic growth to continue in third quarter. And we should return to a growth rate comparable with peers in the second half of the year.'



