

Dalradian commences 30,000 metre surface drilling program



TORONTO, ONTARIO -- (Marketwired - July 20, 2017) - Dalradian Resources Inc. (TSX: DNA/AIM: DALR) ('Dalradian' or the 'Company') is pleased to announce that it has commenced its 30,000 metre surface drilling program as part of the Company's 2017 exploration program. At this time, there are 5 drill rigs mobilized and operating. The surface drilling will be primarily step-out holes, with the objective of investigating extensions of the Curraghinalt deposit, which is open in all directions.



Patrick F. N. Anderson commented, 'The 2017 work program will enhance our Curraghinalt Gold Project through new drilling, geotechnical, geological and engineering studies. Infill drilling from our underground program has confirmed high-grade mineralization within the existing resource envelope. We are now stepping out of that envelope to test the extensions of those high-grade veins. Over our seven years of exploration at Curraghinalt we have been successful in expanding the mineral resource more than seven-fold.'



'Concurrently, results from test mining and processing of Curraghinalt mineralized material have confirmed that the deposit responds well to mechanized mining methods, ounces recovered in mining are consistently higher than predicted by the resource model and recoveries of more than 94% are achievable.'



About Dalradian Resources Inc.



Dalradian Resources Inc. is a gold exploration and development company that is focused on advancing its high-grade Curraghinalt Gold Project located in Northern Ireland, United Kingdom.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX