sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Donnerstag, 20.07.2017 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 558 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

64,93 Euro		+1,759
+2,78 %
WKN: 859386 ISIN: FR0000130577 Ticker-Symbol: PU4 
Aktie:
Branche
Dienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
EURONEXT-100
CAC-40
1-Jahres-Chart
PUBLICIS GROUPE SA Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
PUBLICIS GROUPE SA 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
64,99
65,39
08:50
65,20
65,60
08:09
20.07.2017 | 08:28
(4 Leser)
Schrift ändern:
(0 Bewertungen)

PR Newswire·Mehr Nachrichten von PR Newswire

Publicis Groupe CEO Interview - H1 2017 Results (video)

PARIS, July 20, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Publicis Groupe, the world's third-largest communications group, reports its half year results for 2017. Arthur Sadoun, CEO of Publicis Groupe, comments on results and outlook.

Watch video interview and read transcript:

https://www.eurobusinessmedia.com/video/publicis-H1-2017-results/?utm_source=ceo-direct&utm_medium=wire

Topics covered in the interview include:

- A few introductory words

- H1 2017 highlights

- H2 2017 outlooks

- Agenda

About Publicis Groupe - The Power of One

Publicis Groupe [Euronext Paris FR0000130577, CAC 40] is a global leader in marketing, communication, and digital transformation, driven through the alchemy of creativity and technology. Publicis Groupe offers its clients seamless access to its tools and expertise through modular offering. Publicis Groupe is organized across four Solutions hubs: Publicis Communications (Publicis Worldwide, Saatchi & Saatchi, Leo Burnett, BBH, Marcel, Fallon, MSL, Prodigious), Publicis Media (Starcom, Zenith, Spark Foundry, Blue 449, Performics), Publicis.Sapient (SapientRazorfish, DigitasLBi, Sapient Consulting) and Publicis Health.

These 4 Solution hubs operate across principal markets, and are carried across all others by Publicis One, a fully-integrated service offering bringing together the Groupe's expertise under one roof. Present in over 100 countries, Publicis Groupe employs nearly 80,000 professionals.

http://www.publicisgroupe.com | Twitter: @PublicisGroupe | Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/publicisgroupe | LinkedIn: Publicis Groupe | http://www.youtube.com/user/PublicisGroupe | Viva la Difference!

Contacts:
Peggy Nahmany, Corporate Communications
+33(0)1-44-43-72-83
peggy.nahmany@publicisgroupe.com

Jean-Michel Bonamy, Investor Relations
+33(0)1-44-43-77-88
jean-michel.bonamy@publicisgroupe.com

Chi-Chung Lo, Investor Relations
+33(0)1-44-43-66-69
chi-chung.lo@publicisgroupe.com


© 2017 PR Newswire