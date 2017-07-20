

NEUTRAUBLING (dpa-AFX) - Beverage filling and packaging company Krones AG (KRNTY.PK, KRNNF.PK) reported that its net income for the first half of 2017 rose 10.8 percent to 82.4 million euros from 74.4 million euros last year. Earnings per share increased to 2.64 euros from 2.37 euros in the year-ago period.



Earnings before taxes or EBT for the period rose 12.8 percent to 121.0 million euros from 107.3 million euros in the previous year.



Revenue for the half-year period grew 13.8 percent to 1.78 billion euros from 1.56 billion euros in the same period last year. Order intake increased by 11.0 percent to 1.78 billion euros.



Looking ahead to fiscal 2017, the company affirmed its outlook for consolidated revenue, excluding acquisitions, to grow by 4 percent, and an EBT margin of around 7.0 percent.



