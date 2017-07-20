Jens Paul Berndt is the new Chief Technology Officer at Homegate AG

ZURICH, July 20, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Jens Paul Berndt (47), new Chief Technology Officer (CTO), is now consolidating the Homegate AG management team. Berndt assumes responsibility for technological development and operation of the leading Swiss real estate portal. He reports directly to CEO Axel Konjack.

In the last 20 years, Jens Paul Berndt has become proficient in a broad range of areas in the digital and IT environment. Berndt previously worked for the Berlin office of the Scout24 Group, operators of digital marketplaces for real estate and automobiles. He left there as Head of Technology for the "New and Home Construction" market segment, and as Head of Product Engineering in Vienna, after expanding the Austrian real estate portal.

Jens Paul Berndt studied medical informatics at the University of Heidelberg in Germany, and went on to manage various IT and digital projects for Volkswagen AG, Toyota Deutschland Ltd and Daimler Financial Services AG in Stuttgart.

He succeeds Dave Cannizzaro, long-time IT Homegate AG director, who is looking forward to taking on new professional challenges.

Axel Konjack, CEO of Homegate AG states, "I am pleased that Jens Paul Berndt has decided to come work for us as the new CTO for the Homegate Group. Together with him and his team, we will be able to drive digital innovations even more quickly and in a more targeted manner, and we will expand our market leadership in technology. On behalf of the team, I would like to thank Dave Cannizzaro for his successful start-up efforts and his tireless efforts in continuing to develop and advance homegate.ch."

Homegate AG was founded in 2001 and has since become the leading digital company in the Swiss real estate market. With more than 10 million website visits, over 180 million page views per month, and more than 85,000 current real estate listings, homegate.ch is Switzerland's number one real estate portal (Net-Metrix Audit 6/2017; Visits, Page Impressions). Homegate AG employs more than 70 experts in the fields of digital real estate search, digital real estate marketing, real estate financing as well as product and web development, database management and marketing at the Zurich and Lausanne locations. Together with the Zürcher Kantonalbank, homegate.ch offers online mortgages throughout Switzerland. Homegate AG is part of the Swiss media group Tamedia AG, and its shareholder is Zürcher Kantonalbank.

