

BERLIN (dpa-AFX) - Germany's producer price inflation eased to a five-month low in June, data from Destatis showed Thursday.



Producer prices climbed 2.4 percent year-on-year in June, following a 2.8 percent rise in May. A similar slower pace was last seen in January.



Nonetheless, the pace of increase was slightly faster than the expected 2.3 percent.



Excluding energy, producer prices remained unchanged from May and increased 2.5 percent from the same period of previous year.



Energy prices advanced 1.6 percent in June from last year. Prices of non-durable consumer goods gained 3.9 percent and that of intermediate goods by 3.2 percent. Durable consumer goods and capital goods prices moved up 1 percent each.



On a monthly basis, producer prices remained flat after easing 0.2 percent in May. Economists had forecast prices to drop 0.1 percent.



