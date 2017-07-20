

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Japan's all industry activity declined at a faster-than-expected pace in May, after rebounding in the prior month, data published by the Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry showed Thursday.



The all industry activity fell a seasonally adjusted 0.9 percent month-over-month in May, reversing a 2.3 percent rise in April. That was just above the 0.8 percent drop economists had expected.



Industrial output contracted 3.6 percent over the month and construction activity slid by 1.0 percent. Tertiary activity registered a slight decrease of 0.1 percent.



On a yearly basis, all industry activity growth accelerated to 3.0 percent in May from 2.1 percent in the preceding month.



