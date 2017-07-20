

LUTON (dpa-AFX) - Low-cost airline easyJet Plc (ESYJY.PK, EZJ.L) reported Thursday that its third-quarter total revenue increased 16% to 1.39 billion pounds from last year's 1.20 billion pounds.



In its trading statement, the company said the revenues significantly benefited from the move of Easter to April, higher load factors, as well as an improving underlying trend in the trading environment.



Total revenue per seat increased by 5.9% on a reported basis to 57.78 pounds per seat, and increased 2.2% at constant currency, ahead of guidance.



Passengers carried grew 10.8% to 22.3 million, driven by an increase in capacity of 9.5% to 24.0 million seats and load factor increasing by 1.1 percentage points to 93.1%.



easyJet said it delivered strong cost control as headline cost per seat including fuel improved by 5.5% at constant currency, due to low fuel prices and a strong underlying cost focus.



Looking ahead, for fiscal 2017, the company now expects headline profit before tax in the range of 380 million pounds to 420 million pounds.



The company previously expected headline profit before tax to be in line with then market consensus of 367 million pounds.



Carolyn McCall, easyJet Chief Executive said, 'Although we expect capacity to continue to put pressure on yields, our progress this year has enabled us to upgrade this year's PBT forecast and demonstrates that after a difficult 18 months of external challenges easyJet once again has positive momentum.'



Further, easyJet said it has received approval for its Air Operator Certificate and airline operating licence from the authorities in Austria, securing its future operations in Europe.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX