

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - De La Rue Plc. (DLAR.L), a commercial banknote printer and security paper maker, Thursday said its order book remains strong at the end of the first quarter, providing good visibility and confidence at this early stage of the financial year. The Board's expectations for 2017/18 remain unchanged.



In its trading update, ahead of Annual General Meeting to be held today, Philip Rogerson, Chairman, said the the Group's performance is expected to be weighted towards the second half of the financial year, in line with previous years. The outlook is based on the current production and shipment schedules.



While there was an unfavourable mix of orders in the first quarter, this is expected to normalise throughout the rest of the year, the company added.



Subject to shareholder approval at today's AGM, the proposed final dividend for the year 2017 of 16.7p per share will be paid on August 3 to shareholders on the register at the close of business on June 30. This would make a full year dividend of 25.0p per share.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX