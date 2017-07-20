

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Anglo American plc (AAUKY.PK, AAL.L) reported a 2 percent decrease in copper production for the second quarter of 2017 compared to last year, while diamond production grew 36 percent.



Copper production for the quarter ended 30 June 2017 declined 2 percent from last year to 140,800 tonnes.



Copper equivalent production rose 8 percent compared to the year-ago period. The company maintained its full-year copper production guidance in a range of 570,000 to 600,000 tonnes.



The company's diamond production for the second quarter rose 36 percent from the year-ago period to 8.7 million carats. The company affirmed its full-year diamond production guidance at 31 million to 33 million carats.



Platinum production for the second quarter increased 5 percent to 617,000 ounces. The Group said its full year guidance of 2.35 million to 2.40 million ounces of platinum production remains unchanged.



