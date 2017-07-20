

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Sporting goods retailer Sports Direct International Plc (SDIPF.PK, SPD.L) Thursday reported that its profit before tax for the full year slid more than 22 percent to 281.6 million pounds, and earnings per share declined 15.8 percent to 39.4 pence from 46.8 pence.



On an underlying basis, profit before tax fell 58.7 percent to 113.7 million pounds, largely due to currency movements and increased depreciation charges, and earnings per share decreased 7.9 percent to 11.4 pence.



Group underlying EBITDA for period fell 28.5 percent to 272.7 million pounds.



However, the Group revenue for the year rose 11.7 percent to 3.245 billion pounds. UK Sports Retail revenue increased by 6.3 percent, and international Sports Retail revenue rose 38 percent. Revenue for Premium Lifestyle and Brands grew 11.6 percent and 4.1 percent, respectively.



In a separate communique, Sports Direct said it appointed Jon Kempster as its Chief Financial Officer. Jon will join the Company as CFO and an Executive Director on the Board on September 11 2017.



Jon qualified as a Chartered Accountant with Price Waterhouse in 1990 and has a BA (Hons) in Business Studies from the University of Liverpool.



