

PERTH (SCOTLAND) (dpa-AFX) - SSE plc (SSE.L) said it working to keep dividend cover in 2017/18 within the expected range of around 1.2 to 1.4 times, although it is likely to be towards the bottom of it, which means adjusted earnings per share in 2017/18 is likely to be lower than it was 2016/17.



In line with its Interim Results Statement in November 2016, SSE intends to use around 500 million pounds of the proceeds from the 16.7% equity stake divestment in Scotia Gas Networks Limited to return value to shareholders by way of an on-market share buy-back. At 14 July 2017, SSE had completed 323 million pounds of the buy-back, including 192 million pounds of shares purchased since 1 April 2017, with the process expected to be concluded by 31 December 2017.



SSE continues to expect that its capital and investment expenditure will total around 1.7 billion pounds in 2017/18 and be around 6.0 billion pounds across the four years to March 2020 mainly in electricity networks and renewable energy.



SSE continues to fulfil its core purpose of providing the energy people need in a reliable and sustainable way. It operates with a clearly-defined and long-term strategic framework built around a continued focus on efficient operations and disciplined investment.



As stated in its Preliminary Results, SSE is working to keep dividend cover in 2017/18 within the expected range of around 1.2 to 1.4 times, although it is likely to be towards the bottom of it, which means adjusted earnings per share in 2017/18 is likely to be lower than it was 2016/17; and as also stated in the Preliminary Results, the level of dividend cover remains subject to the ongoing factors that influence earnings in SSE's market-based businesses.



