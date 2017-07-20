The French specialist in complex electronic embedded systems associates with MBO Partenaires and takes its independence from the PLDA group. This spin-off, led by the manager Sylvain Neveu, allows the management team to hold the majority of the equity.

Founded in 2000, REFLEX CES is an integrator of high-end electronic solutions based on reprogrammable semiconductor technology: FPGA. These products meet the highest level of technological requirements and address sectors requiring high computing power such as defence, Big Data, finance, autonomous car or IoT. REFLEX CES is an Intel-PSG Platinum Partner and offers a complete range of catalogue products, tailor-made products and turnkey solutions.

Based in Lisses, near Evry France, REFLEX CES achieved a turnover of nearly 19 million in 2016, an increase of more than 50% compared to the previous year. Sylvain Neveu's strategic project will enable REFLEX CES to become a global technology leader in the high-end FPGA market by continuing its efforts in innovation and R D (50% of the workforce) and accelerating international development, notably in the United States where the company has a subsidiary in San José.

Sylvain NEVEU, REFLEX CES CEO commented: «I am particularly proud of the successful completion of the REFLEX CES acquisition and autonomy project with the historical management team. The presence at our side of MBO Partenaires perfectly reflects our aim of development and rapid growth in technological markets with significant potential."

Cécile NGUYEN-CLUZEL, Partner of MBO Partenaires commented: "REFLEX CES is one of those electronics engineering nuggets that France can produce: an exceptional team, high-level know-how and an ambitious project. We are particularly pleased to be able to accompany Sylvain Neveu and his team in their growth strategy."

