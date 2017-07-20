Smiths Detection LLCformerly Morpho Detection LLC, today announced a second contract with Gatwick Airport to supply and service eleven additional CTX 9800 DSi™ explosives detection systems (EDS).

Following a successful trial and order for nine CTX 9800 EDS announced earlier this year, Gatwick will deploy eleven additional units to screen all in-gauge baggage in the North Terminal helping ensure the safety of more than 45 million passengers a year. This is the first order for the enhanced CTX 9800, which offers increased throughput thanks to a belt speed of 0.5 meters per second. Scheduled for deployment by September 2018, Smiths Detection's on-site network of expert engineers and technicians will help ensure peak performance and maximum uptime for a minimum of ten years.

Alasdair Scobie, Head of Commercial Operationsat Gatwick Airport said: "As a growing global airport, serving 228 destinations in 74 countries, Gatwick's focus is to maintain its robust security screening process while also enhancing the passenger experience. Working with Smiths Detection to upgrade Gatwick's existing automated hold baggage screening systems ensures that we meet regulatory mandates whilst handling the growing passenger demand as we expand Gatwick's role as a global airport."

Powered by leading edge computed tomography (CT) technology, CTX 9800 is approved by the European Civil Aviation Conference as meeting Standard 3 requirements and certified by the U.S. Transportation Security Administration and Civil Aviation Administration of China.

"Investing in localised service support allows Smiths Detection to facilitate an unmatched, end-to-end hold baggage screening solution that can help all airports ensure regulatory compliance and enhance detection capabilities," said Martin Parker, UK EDS Sales Leader, Smiths Detection. "Smiths Detection looks forward to continued collaboration with Gatwick to screen hold baggage faster and more efficiently."

Capable of screening 1,800 bags per hour, CTX 9800 combines high-resolution 3D visuals with intuitive navigational tools allowing the operator to 'travel' through the bag and manipulate images.

Smiths Detection's CTX family of EDS is the most widely used in the world, with more than 2,000 units shipped worldwide.

About Smiths Detection

Smiths Detection, part of Smiths Group, is a global leader in threat detection and screening technologies for military, air transportation, homeland security and emergency response markets. Our experience and history across more than 40 years at the frontline, enables us to provide unrivalled levels of expertise to detect and identify constantly changing chemical, radiological, nuclear and explosive threats, as well as weapons, dangerous goods, contraband and narcotics. Our goal is simple to provide security, peace of mind and freedom of movement upon which the world depends. For more information visit www.smithsdetection.com

Smiths Detection is part of Smiths Group plc (LON:SMIN)

