AMO Pharma Enters into Development and License Agreement with Numedicus Limited for Rett Syndrome Program

LONDON andPHILADELPHIA andCAMBRIDGE, England, July 20, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --AMO Pharma Limited ("AMO Pharma"), a privately held biopharmaceutical company focusing on debilitating diseases with limited or no treatment options, today announced it has entered into a Development and License Agreement with Numedicus Limited, a privately held UK biopharmaceutical company, to advance the development of a glutamate modulator (AMO-04) and related compounds for the treatment of Rett Syndrome and certain breathing disorders. The terms of the deal were not disclosed.

"The development and licencing agreement for AMO-04 and related compounds reflects our commitment to building our pipeline with additional promising investigational therapies to treat rare diseases with significant areas of unmet need." said Michael Snape, chief executive officer of AMO Pharma. "Rett Syndrome is a devastating neurological condition for which there are currently no approved therapies, and we look forward to advancing this program into the clinic."

"AMO-04 is a unique drug with a long safety history that has shown significant promise as a potential treatment for Rett Syndrome based on screening by the Scout Program sponsored by Rettsyndrome.org and for certain breathing disorders based on research conducted by Numedicus collaborators. We are pleased that the program will continue to advance under this agreement with AMO Pharma," said David Cavalla, chief executive officer of Numedicus.

Numedicus was advised on the transaction by Shadow Lake Group Inc., a boutique life sciences advisory firm based in Toronto, Canada.

About AMO Pharma

AMO Pharma is a biopharmaceutical company incorporated in February of 2015. The co-founder, Dr. Michael Snape, has extensive experience in seniorscientific and operational roles in both large pharma and biotech companies spanning more than twentyfive years, and has brought together a targeted and experienced senior management team with a proven track record of success in all phases of product development and acquisition. The company is working to identify and advance promising therapies for the treatment of serious and debilitating diseases in patient populations with significant areas of unmet need, including rare genetic diseases.

AMO Pharma is currently advancing investigational therapies for treatment of disorders such as myotonic dystrophy, and is in the process of licensing additional development-stage products in diverse areas including autism and other CNS disorders. For more information, please visit the AMO Pharma website at http://www.amo-pharma.com/.

About Numedicus

Numedicus is a private biopharmaceutical company established in 2008 that is focused on the repurposing of drugs. Numedicus founder, Dr. David Cavalla, has 31 years of experience in various senior scientific and commercial roles within the pharmaceutical industry.

David Cavalla is author of Modern Strategy for Pharmaceutical R&D - Towards the Virtual Research Centre and Off-label Prescribing - Justifying Unapproved Medicine. He is one of the first advocates of drug repurposing, and has used this strategy to create three first-in-class developmental products to have successfully passed human proof of concept clinical stages. For more information, please visit the Numedicus website at http://www.numedicus.co.uk/

