

PARIS (dpa-AFX) - Distribution and outsourcing Group Bunzl Plc (BZLFY.PK, BNZL.L) said it has made a binding offer for the acquisition of a group of businesses in France and has also purchased a marketing services business in the UK.



Bunzl noted that Hedis, which trades through a number of subsidiaries across France, is engaged in the sale and distribution of cleaning & hygiene related products to a variety of end user customers, principally in the public, healthcare, foodservice and cleaning sectors, as well as to some redistributors.



Two other businesses, Comptoir de Bretagne and Générale Collectivités, distribute light catering equipment and tableware to a similar fragmented customer base in France.



In 2016 the aggregate revenue for these businesses to be acquired by Bunzl was 155 million euros, of which 131 million euros related to Hedis and 24 million euros related to Comptoir de Bretagne and Générale Collectivités.



If acquired, Bunzl expects to realize a number of synergies, principally from purchasing savings.



The company expects that the final sale and purchase documentation would be entered into and completion of the acquisition would take place towards the end of the year, subject to the approval of the transaction by the French competition authorities.



Bunzl also said it has recently acquired Pixel Inspiration, a marketing services business in the UK that specializes in the digital signage sector.



In addition to providing project based installations for multi-site retailers and financial institutions, Pixel is engaged in the provision of management and consultancy services related to the usage of such installations. The company's revenue in 2016 was 7 million pounds.



So far this year, Bunzl has acquired, or agreed in principle to acquire, 10 businesses for a total committed spend of approximately 530 million pounds.



