

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Mothercare plc (MTC.L), a retailer for parents and young children, reported Thursday that its first-quarter total group revenues remained flat. Overall Group performance was in line with expectations



In its trading update, the company said its worldwide sales, comprising total International sales plus total UK sales, edged up 0.8 percent.



Total UK sales declined 1.8 percent, reflecting ongoing store closure programme. UK like-for-like sales growth continues with 1.9 percent rise, compared to 1.2 percent rise last year. Online sales grew by 3.3%.



International retail sales in actual currencies grew 2.2 percent, but at constant currencies, fell 8.3 percent., primarily driven by continued weakness in the Middle East.



Online sales growth was 53% in constant currency and 78% in actual currency.



Mark Newton-Jones, Chief Executive Officer, said, 'Whilst online sales recorded a lower growth, in contrast to higher sales growth in store, we don't believe this represents an underlying permanent shift in customer behaviour. We are about to launch our autumn ranges, but it remains uncertain how consumers will respond to inflation.... We remain firmly focused on our strategy, both here in the UK and internationally.'



