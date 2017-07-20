

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Big Yellow Group plc (BYG.L) reported that its revenue for the first quarter ended 30 June 2017 increased 5 percent to 27.8 million pounds from 26.4 million pounds last year. The Group's like-for-like revenue also increased by 5% compared to the same quarter last year, all driven by growth in occupancy.



The 73 Big Yellow stores increased occupancy over the quarter by 183,000 sq ft (4 ppts of the MLA) resulting in a closing occupancy of 82.0%.



Enquiries for storage quotes were broadly in line with the same quarter last year, however with improved conversion rates, move-ins increased by 4% compared to the same quarter last year. There was less churn in the business resulting in move-outs being down by 4% compared to the same quarter last year. The combination of these factors drove the improved occupancy performance over the quarter.



Revenue from the Armadillo portfolio for the quarter to 30 June 2017 increased by 20% to 3.0 million pounds compared to the same quarter last year.



