

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Switzerland's foreign trade surplus decreased in June, as exports fell faster than imports, figures from the Federal Customs Administration showed Thursday.



The trade surplus shrank to CHF 2.7 billion in June from CHF 3.4 billion in the previous month.



In real terms, both exports and imports rose by a seasonally adjusted 1.9 percent and 0.5 percent, respectively in June from a month ago.



During the first half of this year, total trade surplus of the country rose to CHF 19.0 billion from 18.5 billion in the second half of 2016. In the same period last year, the surplus was also CHF 18.5 billion.



In the January to June period, exports climbed 2.6 percent annually in real terms and imports by 0.8 percent



A report released by the Federation of Swiss Watch Industry showed that watch exports grew 5.3 percent year-over-year to CHF 1.7 billion in June.



