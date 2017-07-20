Der betreuende Spezialist Baader Bank AG (BALFR) hat das folgende indikative Quote veroeffentlicht:
The specialist Baader Bank AG (BALFR) issued the following indicative quote:
Emittent/Issuer Baader Bank AG
ISIN: DE000JST4000
WKN: JST400
Kuerzel/mnemonic: JST
Indikatives Quote/indicative Quote: (27,00/30,00)
