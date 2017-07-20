sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Donnerstag, 20.07.2017 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 558 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

28,245 Euro		+28,245
0,00 %
WKN: JST400 ISIN: DE000JST4000 Ticker-Symbol: JST 
Aktie:
Branche
Fahrzeuge
Aktienmarkt
Prime Standard
1-Jahres-Chart
JOST WERKE AG Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
JOST WERKE AG 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
28,401
28,419
10:25
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
JOST WERKE AG
JOST WERKE AG Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
JOST WERKE AG28,2450,00 %