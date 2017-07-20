

CANONSBURG (dpa-AFX) - Today's Daily Dose brings you news about Aerie Pharma's Mercury-1 study results; reduction in size of Alimera's post-marketing study of ILUVIEN; ContraFect's stock offering; spin-off of Immune Pharma's subsidiary; Sarepta's stellar Q2 results and Theravance's COPD trial results.



Read on...



Aerie Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AERI) has reported positive 12-month safety results of its phase III registration trial for its fixed-dose combination product candidate, Roclatan, for lowering intraocular pressure.



In the study, dubbed Mercury 1, safety results for Roclatan for the 12-month period were consistent with those observed for the 90-day efficacy period in the trial. Roclatan reduced mean diurnal IOPs to 16 mmHg or lower in 60 percent of patients, a significantly higher percentage than observed in the two comparator arms namely, another Aerie drug Rhopressa and Latanoprost, the most widely prescribed PGA (prostaglandin analogue).



The Company expects to submit the NDA for Roclatan in the first half of 2018.



AERI closed Wednesday's trading at $55.10, up 1.10%.



Alimera Sciences Inc. (ALIM) has been given the go-ahead by United Kingdom's Medicines and Healthcare Products Regulatory Agency to reduce the size of its post-marketing study of ILUVIEN, dubbed IRISS, thanks to positive consistent study results.



IRISS, which was originally designed to follow 800 ILUVIEN patients over five years, has been capped at 550 patients - the 550th patient having been enrolled in January of this year.



Commenting on the development, Dan Myers, CEO of Alimera said, 'Since the beginning, the results we've seen in our post-marketing studies have mirrored, and often exceeded, the results in our FAME clinical trials'.



ILUVIEN is an intravitreal implant for the treatment of diabetic macular edema. It received its first European Marketing Authorization in Germany in 2012 and since then it has been approved in 17 EU countries. The FDA approved ILUVIEN in September 2014.



ALIM closed Wednesday's trading at $1.52, up 2.01%. In after-hours, the stock was up 6.58% to $1.62.



ContraFect Corp. (CFRX) has commenced an underwritten public offering of its common stock and warrants to purchase additional shares of its common stock.



A phase II study of CF-301 as a potential treatment of Staphylococcus aureus bacteremia was initiated by the Company in May of this year. Top line data from the study is expected in Q4 2018.



CFRX closed Wednesday's trading at $1.45, up 3.57%. In after-hours, the stock was down 10.34% to $1.30.



Immune Pharmaceuticals (IMNP) has decided to pursue a spin-off of its subsidiary Cytovia Inc. into a separate, stand-alone publicly-traded company.



Cytovia is dedicated to the development and commercialization of Oncology drugs and drug candidates.



IMNP closed Wednesday's trading at $2.49, down 7.44%. In after-hours, the stock was up 5.63% to $2.63.



Regulus Therapeutics Inc. (RGLS) has offered to sell 44 million shares of its common stock to the public at a price of $0.91 each. The underwriters have a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 6.60 million shares of common stock.



The net proceeds to Regulus from the offering, excluding any exercise by the underwriters to purchase additional shares, are expected to be roughly $37.3 million. The offering is expected to close on or about July 25, 2017.



Last month, the Company announced its decision to discontinue the development of RG-101, an investigational treatment of chronic hepatitis C virus infection.



The FDA had placed a clinical hold on RG-101 in July 2016 after Regulus reported a second serious adverse event of jaundice in a HCV patient with end-stage renal disease on dialysis enrolled in its phase I US study.



The Company has also pulled the plug on its preclinical drug candidate RGLS5040 for cholestatic disease, based on a positioning of the compound with respect to the competitive landscape coupled with the results from repeat pharmacology studies.



RGLS closed Wednesday's trading at $0.96, up 1.48%. In after-hours, the stock was down 2.08% to $0.94.



Shares of Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. (SRPT) climbed more than 14% in extended trading on Wednesday, following strong Q2 results and rosy revenue outlook for the year.



The Company derives revenue from sales of Duchenne muscular dystrophy med Exondys 51, which is said to cost $300,000 per year.



For the second quarter of 2017, Sarepta recognized net revenues of $35.0 million from product sales. No revenue was recognized for the same period of 2016.



Non-GAAP net loss for the second quarter of 2017 was $25.3 million or $0.46 per share, compared to a non-GAAP net loss of $54.8 million or $1.19 per share for the same period of 2016.



Looking ahead to full year 2017, the Company now expects revenue to range between $125 million and $130 million, up from its prior forecast of over $95 million.



SRPT closed Wednesday's trading at $34.08, up 0.56%. In after-hours, the stock was up another 14.73% to $39.10.



Theravance Biopharma Inc. (TBPH) and Mylan N.V. (MYL) have reported positive results from a 12-month phase III safety study of Revefenacin in patients with chronic obstructive pulmonary disease.



The phase III safety study involved 1,055 patients with COPD, and it evaluated the safety and tolerability of two doses of Revefenacin over a dosing period of 52 weeks compared to standard of care - Spiriva - which is co-marketed by Boehringer Ingelheim and Pfizer.



According to the study results, Revefenacin was generally well-tolerated, and no new safety issues were identified. Rates of adverse events and serious adverse events were low and comparable to those seen in the standard of care treatment arm.



In two previous pivotal phase III efficacy studies, Revefenacin demonstrated statistically significant and clinically meaningful improvements over placebo in trough forced expiratory volume in one second (FEV1) and in overall treatment effect on trough FEV1 (OTE FEV1) after 12 weeks of dosing.



The Companies plan to file an NDA for Revefenacin in the indication of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease in the fourth quarter of 2017.



TBPH closed Wednesday's trading at $36.77, up 0.46%.



