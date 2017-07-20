

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Moneysupermarket.com Group plc (MONY.L) reported profit before tax of 49.5 million pounds for the six months to 30 June 2017 compared to 47.1 million pounds, previous year. Profit for the period increased to 40.3 million pounds or 7.4 pence per share from 37.9 million pounds or 6.9 pence per share. Adjusted earnings per share was 8.1 pence compared to 7.8 pence. Adjusted operating profit was up 3%.



Fist-half revenue increased to 165.3 million pounds from 157.6 million pounds, prior year. The Board decided to increase the interim dividend by 3% to 2.84 pence per ordinary share.



Looking forward, the Group said, with current trends in Energy trading, it expects the full-year outlook for adjusted operating profit to be at the lower end of the consensus range. Group trading in the first few weeks of July was in line with the second quarter.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX