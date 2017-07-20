To Executive Board NASDAQ OMX Copenhagen Lersø Parkalle 100 DK-2100 København Ø www.rd.dk Tel. +45 7012 5300 Fax + 45 4514 9624 20 July 2017





Company announcement No. 55/2017 - 20 July 2017



Realkredit Danmark A/S's financial calendar 2018



Realkredit Danmark A/S has scheduled the following dates for the release of its financial reports and the annual general meeting in 2018:



Annual report for 2017 2 February 2018 Annual general meeting 9 March 2018 Interim report for the first quarter 2018 26 April 2018 Interim report for the first half 2018 18 July 2018 Interim report for the first three quarters 2018 1 November 2018



Announcements of the financial results will be available immediately after their release on Realkredit Danmark's Web site: www.rd.dk.



Yours sincerely



The Executive Board



For further information, please contact Henrik Blavnsfeldt, Senior Vice President, on +45 45 13 20 76.



Attachment:

