sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Donnerstag, 20.07.2017 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 558 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

0,037 Euro		-0,005
-11,90 %
WKN: A1195S ISIN: CA41024B2003 Ticker-Symbol: H78A 
Aktie:
Branche
Rohstoffe
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
HANDA COPPER CORPORATION Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
HANDA COPPER CORPORATION 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
HANDA COPPER CORPORATION
HANDA COPPER CORPORATION Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
HANDA COPPER CORPORATION0,037-11,90 %