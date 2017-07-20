Sanoma Corporation, Stock Exchange Release, 20 July 2017 at 10:30 CET+1



Sanoma announced on 19 July that it will change its segment reporting. Previously Sanoma reported two segments, Consumer Media (comprising Sanoma Media Finland and Sanoma Media BeNe) and Learning (comprising Sanoma Learning). Following the divestment of the Dutch TV business, Sanoma considers that the operations of its two strategic business units focusing on consumer media, Sanoma Media Finland and Sanoma Media BeNe, are quite different and should be reported separately. Therefore Sanoma will report three operating segments going forward, i.e. its three strategic business units Sanoma Media BeNe, Sanoma Media Finland and Sanoma Learning. This will be aligned with the way Sanoma manages the businesses.



Comparable information for new segments for all quarters in 2016 and first quarter in 2017 is provided in the attached tables. The half-year report, to be published on 25 July, will be prepared in accordance with the new structure.



Sanoma is a front running media and learning company impacting the lives of millions every day. We provide consumers with engaging content, offer unique marketing solutions to business partners and enable teachers to excel at developing the talents of every child.



With companies operating in Finland, the Netherlands, Belgium, Poland and Sweden, our net sales totalled EUR 1.6 billion and we employed over 5,000 professionals in 2016. The Sanoma shares are listed on Nasdaq Helsinki.



Segment information



Segment assets do not include cash and cash equivalents, interest-bearing receivables, tax receivables and deferred tax receivables. Transactions between segments are based on market prices.



Sanoma segments 1.1-31.3.2017 (Restated)



EUR million Media Media Learnin Unallocated Total BeNe Finlan g / d elimination s -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- External net sales 168.1 144.1 31.7 343.8 Internal net sales 0.1 -0.1 Net sales, total 168.1 144.1 31.7 -0.1 343.8 Operating profit -408.0 19.6 -15.5 -11.8 -415.9 Operational EBIT 9.3 19.0 -15.0 -1.9 11.4 Share of results in associated 0.0 0.0 0.1 companies Financial income 4.7 4.7 Financial expenses -11.3 -11.3 Result before taxes -422.4 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Segment assets 1,267.4 251.4 520.5 42.1 2,081.4 --------------------------------------------------------------------------------





Sanoma segments 1.1-31.12.2016 (Restated)



EUR million Media Media Learni Unallocat Total BeNe Finlan ng ed/ d eliminati ons -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- External net sales 775.9 580.5 282.5 0.3 1,639.1 Internal net sales 0.4 0.1 -0.6 Net sales, total 775.9 580.9 282.6 -0.3 1,639.1 Depreciation, amortisation and -161.4 -93.9 -39.9 -4.5 -299.7 impairment losses Operating profit 100.6 41.3 67.4 -12.6 196.6 Operational EBIT 85.6 49.5 56.8 -24.0 167.9 Share of results in associated -2.2 0.3 -0.4 -0.2 -2.4 companies Financial income 10.5 10.5 Financial expenses -47.5 -47.5 Result before taxes 157.2 Capital expenditure 5.8 5.2 17.7 6.0 34.8 Goodwill 1,302.3 86.5 274.2 0,0 1,663.0 Equity-accounted investees 17.2 3.7 0.1 0.4 21.3 Segment assets 1,720.2 258.1 505.0 43.6 2,526.9 Other assets 78.7 78.7 Total assets 2,605.6 Segment liabilities 931.9 215.9 110.3 -553.4 704.7 Other liabilities 898.5 Total liabilities 1,603.1 Cash flow from operations 60.9 80.4 56.5 -44.3 153.5 Average number of employees 1,799 1,797 1,413 374 5,384 (full-time equivalents) --------------------------------------------------------------------------------





Sanoma segments 1.1-30.9.2016 (Restated)



EUR million Media Media Learnin Unallocated Total BeNe Finlan g / d elimination s -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- External net sales 557.9 428.2 254.6 0.2 1,241.0 Internal net sales 0.3 0.0 -0.3 Net sales, total 557.9 428.5 254.6 0,0 1,241.0 Operating profit 89.3 37.2 101.4 -8.2 219.8 Operational EBIT 58.8 40.3 80.6 -13.2 166.5 Share of results in associated -0.3 0.2 -0.4 0,0 -0.4 companies Financial income 10.6 10.6 Financial expenses -34.4 -34.4 Result before taxes 195.6 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Segment assets 1,719.3 297.6 572.3 50.2 2,639.4 --------------------------------------------------------------------------------



Sanoma segments 1.1-30.6.2016 (Restated)



EUR million Media Media Learnin Unallocated Total BeNe Finlan g / d elimination s -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- External net sales 378.2 294.4 129.9 0.3 802.8 Internal net sales 0.2 0.0 -0.2 Net sales, total 378.2 294.6 129.9 0.1 802.8 Operating profit 65.3 27.6 52.6 -0.8 144.7 Operational EBIT 37.0 30.1 30.1 -8.4 88.8 Share of results in associated -0.2 0.1 0.0 -0.1 companies Financial income 9.6 9.6 Financial expenses -27.2 -27.2 Result before taxes 127.0 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Segment assets 1 723,7 278,5 570,9 52.7 2,625.8 --------------------------------------------------------------------------------



Sanoma segments 1.1-31.3.2016 (Restated)



EUR million Media Media Learnin Unallocated Total BeNe Finlan g / d elimination s -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- External net sales 175.6 144.4 32.9 0.2 353.1 Internal net sales 0.1 0.0 -0.1 Net sales, total 175.6 144.5 32.9 0.1 353.1 Operating profit 11.4 10.1 -11.1 -7.3 3.1 Operational EBIT 7.4 11.0 -10.9 -5.6 1.9 Share of results in associated -0.1 0.1 0.0 0.1 companies Financial income 9.2 9.2 Financial expenses -17.9 -17.9 Result before taxes -5.5 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Segment assets 1,726.6 284.7 498.6 54.7 2,564.7 --------------------------------------------------------------------------------



