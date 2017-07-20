

AMSTERDAM (dpa-AFX) - Dutch unemployment rate decreased in June after remaining stable in the previous two months, figures from the Central Bureau of Statistics showed Thursday.



The seasonally adjusted jobless rate fell to 4.9 percent in June from 5.1 percent in May.



In the corresponding month last year, the unemployment rate was 6.1 percent.



There were 446,000 unemployed people in June, down from 456,000 in the prior month. A year earlier, the jobless figure totaled 550,000.



