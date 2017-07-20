

BEIJING (dpa-AFX) - The Asian Development Bank raised its developing Asia's growth outlook citing stronger-than-expected export demand.



In its Asian Development Outlook, released Thursday, the bank upgraded developing Asia's growth outlook for 2017 to 5.9 percent from 5.7 percent.



Likewise, the projection for 2018 was lifted slightly to 5.8 percent from 5.7 percent. However, the smaller uptick in the rate suggests a cautious view on the sustainability of this export push.



'Despite lingering uncertainties surrounding the strength of the global recovery, we feel that the region's economies are well-placed to face potential shocks to the outlook,' Yasuyuki Sawada, ADB's chief economist, said.



Growth outlook for East Asia was revised upward to 6.0 percent in 2017 from 5.8 percent and for 2018 to 5.7 percent from 5.6 percent.



According to ADB, an increase in net exports and domestic consumption has improved China's growth prospects. The economy is expected to expand by 6.7 percent in 2017 and 6.4 percent in 2018.



India is forecast to achieve its previous growth projections of 7.4 percent in 2017 and 7.6 percent in 2018, primarily from strong consumption. South Asia will grow 7 percent this year and 7.2 percent in 2018, ADB said.



Growth projections for Southeast Asia were expected to remain at 4.8 percent in 2017 and 5.0 percent in 2018, with accelerating growth for Malaysia, the Philippines, and Singapore.



Growth in Central Asia is expected to reach 3.2 percent in 2017 and 3.8 percent next year compared to the 3.1 percent and 3.5 percent original projections, respectively.



The Manila-based lender downgraded its inflation forecast for both 2017 and 2018. For 2017, the ADB forecast developing Asia's inflation to be 2.6 percent versus prior forecast of 3 percent. The projection for 2018 was trimmed to 3 percent from 3.2 percent.



