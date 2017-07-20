Ruffer Investment Company Ltd - Blocklisting Application

Ruffer Investment Company Limited ("the Company")

(an authorised closed-ended investment company with limited liability under the Companies (Guernsey) Law 2008 (as amended) with registered number 41996)

Blocklisting Application

20 July 2017

An application has been made to the UK Listing Authority and the London Stock Exchange for the blocklisting of 5,902,499 redeemable preference shares of 0.01 pence each pursuant to the General Corporate Purposes Scheme with an admission date of 21 July 2017.

The shares will, when issued, rank pari passu with the existing ordinary shares of the Company.

For further information please contact:

Cenkos Securities plc - 020 7397 1922