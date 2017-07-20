Qumra Capital Announces First Closing of 2nd Growth Fund

TEL AVIV, Israel, July 20, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Qumra Capital, Israel's leading late stage capital provider announced today the first closing of Qumra Capital II. With commitments of $115M, mainly from existing investors of Qumra I, Qumra intends to cap the fund at $150M.

Qumra Capital was founded in 2014 by Erez Shachar, Boaz Dinte and Sivan Shamri Dahan that have worked together at Evergreen Venture Partners, one of Israel's leading Venture Capital funds. Shachar and Dinte were Managing Partners at Evergreen. The partners were joined by Daniel Slutzky who serves as the fund's CFO and was previously Benchmark Israel's Operating Partner and CFO.

With this new late stage fund, Qumra will continue to provide growth capital to promising late stage companies that have moved beyond their research and development efforts, product development and market validation, and are looking to boost sales and marketing activities of their products and services. The Qumra I portfolio includes successful market leading companies such as Fiverr, JFrog, Appsflyer, Riskified, Signals Analytics, Minute Media Eyeview and Sweet Inn.

Erez Shachar, Managing Partner at Qumra said today that "The Israeli High-tech market is characterized by a new generation of founders that are visionaries and passionate about building large, global, market leading companies. They are talented, experienced and are in for the long run. We partner with them after they have a proven product with a market fit and our investment of growth capital can provide a platform for scaling the company and allowing it to become a global leader in its field."

He added: "Three years ago when we founded Qumra, we were the pioneers in late stage funding in the Israeli market. Today we are proud to lead this segment and even prouder to back such fine entrepreneurs that are building an industry based on innovation that sets global industry standards and is the pillar of Israel's economy."