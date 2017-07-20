August 4th Named Global Work Remote Day by Bynder

AMSTERDAM, July 20, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Companies are Closing their Doors to Join the Office Detox Movement

Bynder, a global tech company and supporter of modern workplaces, announces Friday, August 4th as Global Work Remote Day, and invites businesses around the world to join the movement of working out of the office for a day.

(Photo: http://mma.prnewswire.com/media/537464/Bynder_Global_Work_Remote_Day.jpg )



Over the past decade, a rising number of young professionals have leveraged the use of technology to work remotely. After the company's decision to close doors of its six global offices for a week, Bynder wants to encourage other teams to do the same and work outside their offices on August 4th, 2017.

"With everyone online and connected, flexibility increases and that's where people thrive," said Kristel Moedt, people and talent director at Bynder. "Companies have the tools to stay efficient, and people that prove they can produce great results, no matter where they are. In return, working remotely now and again can bring a lot of benefits such as increased productivity, creativity and decreased stress."

Several companies such as Wanderbrief, WeWork, BloomReach, Fixico and Hotjar have already confirmed their participation, embracing the idea of building a more remote-friendly business.

"Our team needs to be innovative and do things differently compared to traditional players in our market, and we realise that as an employer we should do the same. By participating, Fixico wants to show full support for the idea and encourage others to take part.", said Derk Roodhuyzen de Vries, Founder & CEO of Fixico.

On August 4th companies will do business from inspiring places and share how they work best, using the hashtag RemoteDay across social media channels. More information on Global Work Remote Day and participants can be found here.

About Bynder

Bynder is the fastest way to professionally manage digital files. Its award-winning digital asset management (DAM) platform offers marketers a smart way to find and share creative files such as graphics, videos and documents. More than 250,000 brand managers, marketers and creatives from 450+ organizations like PUMA, innocent drinks and KLM Royal Dutch Airlines, use Bynder to organize company files; edit and approve projects in real time; auto-format and resize files; and make the right content available to others at the click of a button.

For more information, visit http://www.bynder.com or follow Bynder on Twitter @Bynder.