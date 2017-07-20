21Bet Adds Gloucester Rugby to its Key Sporting Partners

LONDON, July 20, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Online bookmaker 21Bet is delighted to announce that they have agreed a deal to become official betting partner of Gloucester Rugby ahead of the 2017-18 season.

21Bet have always had sports at their core, being run by a team of ardent sports fans and betting industry professionals who pride themselves on doing things better. The brand is driven by a no-nonsense approach, centred around simplicity and fun across their sports betting and casino products.

This new deal is in addition to their recent official shirt sponsor status at Waterford FC and ongoing partnership with Wolverhampton Wanderers, as well as their support for Charlie Edwards, the World Title-challenging boxer, highlighting the investment they have put into GB and Irish sport.

21Bet CEO Richard Hogg commented:

"We are very selective in the clubs that we associate ourselves with and we are absolutely delighted to be partnered with such a renowned and well run club like Gloucester Rugby.

"Our whole ethos is based around being passionate about sports and no club exhibits that in rugby quite like the Cherry and Whites. It's great to be partnered with a team who share our ambition as well as our appetite and drive for growth and success. We look forward to a long and successful collaboration."

Gloucester Rugby's Commercial Director Mike Turner added:

"We've spoken to a number of potential Betting Partners, and are pleased to announce the new relationship with 21Bet. We believe 21Bet offer a great solution for supporters who like to bet online and are looking forward to working with them."

As part of the new relationship, the West Terrace will be renamed the 21Bet Terrace.

As an incentive for Gloucester supporters to sign up, there will be a bonus price of 7-1 for the Cherry and Whites to finish in the top six of the Aviva Premiership (new customers only, max bet £5).

Please visit https://www.21bet.co.uk/promotions/gloucester/ for further details.