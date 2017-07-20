Asiakastieto Group Oyj: Publishing of Asiakastieto Group's January - June 2017 Half Year Financial Report and invitation to news conference on Thursday, 3 August 2017

ASIAKASTIETO GROUP PLC, PRESS RELEASE, 20 JULY 2017 AT 11.00 A.M. EEST

Publishing of Asiakastieto Group's January - June 2017 Half Year Financial Report and invitation to news conference on Thursday, 3 August 2017

Asiakastieto Group will publish its Half Year Financial Report 1.1. - 30.6.2017 on Thursday, 3 August 2017 at 11.00 a.m. EEST. The Half Year Financial Report will be available on Asiakastieto's investor website http://investors.asiakastieto.fi/ (http://investors.asiakastieto.fi/) after publication.

Asiakastieto Group will hold a news conference for analysts, investors and media in English on the same day, where CEO Jukka Ruuska will present the performance and events of the second quarter. The presentation material will be available on the company's investor website at 1.45 p.m.

Date and time: Thursday, 3 August 2017 at 2.00 p.m.

Place: Asiakastieto Group Plc, Työpajankatu 10 A, 2nd Floor, 00580 Helsinki

You can follow the English webcast and conference call at:

http://qsb.webcast.fi/a/asiakastieto/asiakastieto_2017_0803_q2/ (http://qsb.webcast.fi/a/asiakastieto/asiakastieto_2017_0803_q2/#_blank)

The telephone conference can be accessed using the following numbers.

Finland: +358 (0)9 7479 0361

Sweden: +46 (0)8 5033 6574

United Kingdom: +44 (0)330 336 9105

ID code: 4151488

A recording of the webcast will be available later during the day.

To attend the news conference please contact Investor Relations Manager Pia Katila either via e-mail at pia.katila@asiakastieto.fi (mailto:pia.katila@asiakastieto.fi) or by phone at +358 10 270 7506.

ASIAKASTIETO GROUP PLC

Jukka Ruuska

CEO

tel. +358 10 270 7111

Distribution:

Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd

major media

investors.asiakastieto.fi

Asiakastieto Group is one of the leading Finnish providers of business and consumer information services. The Group's products and services are primarily used for risk management, finance and administration, decision-making and sales and marketing purposes. At the end of 2016, the Group had around 19 000 clients, of which 11 000 were contractual clients. The Group serves several industries, the largest ones including finance and banking as well as wholesale and retail sectors and expert service companies. In 2016, the Group's net sales were EUR 49,2 million and it had 170 employees at the end of 2016. Asiakastieto Group is listed on Nasdaq Helsinki with the ticker ATG1V. More information about Asiakastieto Group is available at www.asiakastieto.fi.

