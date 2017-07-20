Power produced by the Quilapilún PV station will be sold to the regulated market under a PPA awarded to the project in an auction held by local power distributors in 2014.

Atlas Renewable Energy, a renewable energy company owned by the British fund Actis, announced the connection to the grid of the PV plant Quilapilún in the municipality of Colina, near Santiago, Metropolitan Region, central Chile.

According to the company, this is the first solar project in Chile that was awarded a PPA in an auction held by local power distributors in 2014 and the first project with this kind of contract that received financing in the country. The company hopes that the facility will produce approximately ...

