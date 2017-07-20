THOMAS SABO Celebrates a Decade of the Rebel at Heart Collection With Autumn/Winter 2017 'Highlights'

LAUF A. D. PEGNITZ, Germany, July 20, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

This year, THOMAS SABO celebrates 10 years of its signature men's collection Rebel at heart: The highlights of the collection now available enchant with contrasts of blackened 925 Sterling silver and carefully selected stones, in addition to iconic details, and the masculine aesthetic of the handcrafted jewellery items and watches.

Company founder Thomas Sabo: "With 10 years of Rebel at heart, we have shaped the men's jewellery segment. Our Rebel at heart design language meets the zeitgeist, pairs progression with the symbolism of centuries-old cultures and combines this in a distinguished and symbolically powerful jewellery collection. The growing demand from our customers thus reflects the quest for individuality of many people."

The Autumn/Winter 2017 collection will feature THOMAS SABO's Power Necklaces and Bracelets inspired by Buddhist malas and the Rebel Skull series with Fleur de Lys ornamentations. Pendants, signet rings and earrings with stud look and centre stones in pyramid cut stud are also pivotal to the collection available in all THOMAS SABO shops and shop-in-shops, at http://www.thomassabo.com and from selected partners.

About THOMASSABO

THOMASSABO is one of the globally-leading jewellery, watches and beauty companies, designing, selling and distributing lifestyle products for women and men. The company, established in 1984 by Thomas Sabo in Lauf an der Pegnitz, southern Germany, operates around 300 of its own shops across all five continents with a total of around 1,860 employees. THOMASSABO also collaborates globally with approximately 2,800 trade partners as well as leading airlines and cruise operators.

