

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Reversing direction, the pound slipped against its major counterparts in early European deals on Thursday.



The pound pared gains to 145.65 against the yen, from an early high of 146.20.



The pound slipped to a 2-day low of 0.8864 against the euro and a 6-day low of 1.2985 against the dollar, off its previous highs of 0.8833 and 1.3033, respectively.



The pound edged down to 1.2415 against the franc, from a high of 1.2455 hit at 1:45 am ET.



The next possible support for the pound is seen around 142.00 against the yen, 0.90 against the euro, 1.27 against the greenback and 1.22 against the franc.



