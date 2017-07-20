AIA Worldwide Receives CIPD Recruitment Marketing Award

Company Receives Honor in the Graduate Initiative Category for Their Work for Thales

LONDON, July 20, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --AIA Worldwide, a global leader in talent acquisition technologies, today announced it has won the CIPD Recruitment Marketing Graduate Initiative Award, on behalf of their client Thales.

Since its launch in 1980, The Recruitment Marketing Awards continue to provide recognition for excellence and professionalism in recruitment marketing and talent management. The program evolves each year to stay up to date on the changing dynamics of the industry, continuously reviewing and adapting their award categories to recognise innovation, creativity and effectiveness achieved through best practices.

In selecting the winner of the Graduate Initiative category, judges evaluated agencies on large campaigns that include brochures, on-campus initiatives, DVDs and/or a range of marketing materials, as well as each agency's ability to engage with their audience. AIA Worldwide was chosen as the winner of the Graduate Initiative Award, highlighting its ability to successfully use WhatsApp and Snapchat to truly engage and connect with the campus audience.

"It's great to have hard work recognised, but it's even more satisfying when you know the hard work has come from both sides," explained Will Jeffreys, creative director at AIA Worldwide. "This isn't just about agency strategy and creative ideas; Thales pushes us to deliver innovative, award-winning work for them. What they give us in return is the scope, freedom and encouragement to make it happen."

"AIA's fresh and creative approach challenges our target audience to take notice and have a closer look at Thales in the UK as a destination employer," said Owen Poole, group head of employer branding for Thales worldwide. "Our graduate campaign Together we explore a world of possibilities accompanies graduates along the candidate journey, from attraction to onboarding, offering an engaging and interactive experience of life in Thales."

About AIA Worldwide

AIA Worldwide is a global leader in talent acquisition technologies, committed to finding new ways to leverage software, strategy and creative to build talent and enhance our clients' employer brands- across every connection point. Over the past eight years- from healthcare to finance to retail to technology and everything in between- we've revolutionized the way companies and candidates connect.

About Thales

Thales is a global tech enterprise where brilliant people from all over the world come together to share ideas and inspire each other, with operations in 56 countries and 64000 employees worldwide. In aerospace, transportation, defence, security and space, our people test the limits of engineering and deliver solutions that push the boundaries, and make tomorrow possible today.

