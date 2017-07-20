Swiss equipment supplier Meyer Burger today announced the launch of its new MAiA EVO system, and the receipt of the first order for the system from PERC manufacturer LONGi Solar Technology. The tool is set to be delivered in the second half of 2017.

Meyer Burger has launched the latest update to its well-known MAiA production system. The MAiA EVO integrates processes for rear side passivation and front anti reflective coating into one system, which the equipment provider states ...

