

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - The euro area current account surplus increased in May largely driven by trade surplus and primary income, data from the European Central Bank showed Thursday.



The current account surplus increased to EUR 30.1 billion in May from 23.5 billion in April.



The surplus on goods trade rose to EUR 26.9 billion from EUR 25.2 billion a month ago. Meanwhile, the surplus on services trade decreased to EUR 2.6 billion from EUR 7.1 billion.



Primary income climbed to EUR 11.4 billion in May from EUR 9.8 billion the previous month. At the same time, the deficit on secondary income narrowed to EUR 10.7 billion from EUR 18.6 billion.



On an unadjusted basis, the current account surplus came in at EUR 18.3 billion versus EUR 22.8 billion in April.



The 12-month cumulated current account for the period ending in May registered a surplus of EUR 348.7 billion or 3.2 percent of euro area GDP.



In May, combined direct and portfolio investment recorded net acquisitions of assets of EUR 100 billion and net incurrences of liabilities of EUR 88 billion.



