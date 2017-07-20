Maxoptra Route Planning Helps Sharps Bedrooms Deliver

LONDON, July 20, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Sharps Bedrooms has successfully implemented Maxoptra's dynamic delivery route planning and scheduling software. The UK's number one fitted bedroom manufacturer, Sharps, is using the cloud-based software to support a nationwide team of installers with the rapid manufacture, dispatch and delivery of any missing or replacement components. Since introducing Maxoptra six months ago, Sharps has saved more than 300 man hours, improved driver efficiency, reduced costs and improved visibility and service and is now able to offer a next day delivery and manufacturing service to its team of experienced installers.

"We have a fleet of eight vehicles based at our West Midlands production facility, which services nearly four hundred installers operating at customers' homes nationwide," commented Andy Turner, National Installer Support Manager at Sharps Bedrooms. "Our bespoke fitted furniture is cut and built by our installers whilst onsite at a customer's property, ensuring it is installed to precisely fit the unique contours of the customer's room. Due to this process, it is possible that our installers need to request additional parts or equipment. Time is of the essence when we are onsite, as we obviously want to minimise any disruption to our customers, so it is vital that we are able to respond as quickly as possible, ensuring our installers have everything they need."

Prior to the implementation of Maxoptra, requests were manually processed using an online route planner, a process that could take up to three hours every day. Since implementing Maxoptra, this process has been fully automated with driver routes, schedules and manifests produced at the click of a button in a matter of minutes. Armed with optimised routes, drivers are more efficient and productive, and - with the Maxoptra driver app - compliance with driving regulations can be monitored.

Service levels are also reviewed and maintained using the Maxoptra POD app, which captures a signature from the installer once delivery has been made and transmits in real time back to the office.

"When reviewing potential solutions, we were impressed with the Maxoptra offering as well as their way of doing business," continued Turner. "The functionality was exactly what we wanted, the costs were evident and we were given an ROI based on our operation and usage. Maxoptra was honest and up front with its terms and conditions and, unlike other solutions, required no long term contract commitments or massive up-front costs.

CONTACTS:

Jane Geary - Tel: +44(0)7881-368452

jane.geary@magenta-technology.com

https://maxoptra.com/

