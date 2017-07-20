

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - UK retail sales recovered at a faster than expected pace in June, data from the Office for National Statistics revealed Thursday.



Retail sales grew 0.6 percent month-on-month in June, reversing a 1.1 percent fall in May. Sales were forecast to gain 0.4 percent.



Excluding auto fuel, retail sales climbed climbed 0.9 percent, in contrast to a 1.5 percent decrease in the previous month. Economists had forecast a 0.5 percent increase.



On a yearly basis, retail sales growth accelerated to 2.9 percent in June from 0.9 percent a month ago. This was also faster than the expected 2.5 percent.



Likewise, sales volume excluding auto fuel improved to 3 percent from 0.6 percent. Sales were forecast to grow 2.5 percent.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX