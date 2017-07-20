JW Player Announces Expansion of Global Footprint with Opening of European Headquarters in London, Adds Engineering and Support Teams in the Netherlands

The company also announces new global customers utilizing its best-in-class streaming, monetization and discovery technology including, Channel 5, Laguadere, Webmedia and Spiegel Online

NEW YORK, July 20, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- JW Player, the world's largest network-independent video platform, today announced the expansion of its global operations with the launch of a European headquarters in London, and the opening of engineering and support operations in the Netherlands. The company also announced new strategic customer partnerships.

The headquarters will serve as the central hub for JW Player's business development efforts in the UK and Europe. It will be headed by Ryan Beebe, recently named vice president of Enterprise Sales for EMEA, a senior sales executive who for the past five years has helped grow JW Player's diverse customer portfolio in the Americas. Additionally, to maximize support for JW Player's European customer base, the company added a team of engineering and support professionals in Eindhoven, Netherlands.

"Our rapid global growth comes as nearly all companies and brands turn increasingly toward online and mobile video as a strategic imperative," said Beebe. "Our driving mission is helping media organizations and brands across Europe make the most of their video assets by extending reach, increasing engagement and driving revenue growth."

JW Player also announced that the U.K's Channel 5 and the European Broadcast Union recently joined thousands of brands, media and broadcast organizations across the region-including Lagardere, Spiegel Online, Deutsche Welle, and Webmedia-that use JW Player technology to deliver video, to increase audience and to drive monetization.

Globally, JW Player's clients include many of the world's top content creators and media brands such as Red Bull, BBC America, VICE, WWE, Univision, Hearst and Fox News. These world class organizations benefit from JW Player's unique set of business solutions that integrate with any workflow and prioritize speed, API control, and audience growth across all viewing platforms.

"We've established an amazing track record with some of the biggest publishers and brands in the U.S and around the world.As we continue to grow, it is important for JW Player to have a physical presence in Europe, where many of our customers are located," said Jeroen Wijering, cofounder and chief product officer of JW Player. "The company has roots in Europe from our earliest days, so it is very gratifying to be expanding our operations more aggressively into the region at this time. Our driving mission is helping media organizations and brands across the globe make the most of their video assets by extending reach, increasing engagement and driving revenue growth."

About JW Player

JW Player is the world's largest network-independent video platform. Founded in 2008 as the first open source video player, today JW Player's customers span the globe across 193 countries, and range from Fortune 500 companies to video-centric small businesses. The company's flagship product, JW Player, is live on more than 2 million sites with over 1.3 billion monthly unique viewers across all devices - OTT, mobile and desktop. In addition to the player, the company's services include advertising, analytics, data services, video hosting and streaming.

Media Contact

Tim Gray

Director of Communications & Public Relations

tim@jwplayer.com

(917) 202-9515

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/146616/jw_player_logo.jpg