ISG Named RPA 'Best Practice and Implementation Partner' by Blue Prism

Award recognizes ISG team's stellar delivery model and expertise.

LONDON, July 20, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --Information Services Group (ISG) (NASDAQ: III), a leading global technology research and advisory firm, has been named "Best Practice and Implementation Partner" in the Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA) region by Blue Prism, a leading global Robotic Process Automation (RPA) software provider. The award, presented during a ceremony at the Blue Prism World Conference in London, recognizes ISG's considerable expertise and experience in the field of RPA.

ISG was recognized for adopting the best practice approach and implementation of Blue Prism's RPA solution based on several criteria, including speed of deployment, buy-in from key IT and business stakeholders, design and implementation, technical infrastructure and delivery methodology. ISG was chosen to receive this distinction from a field of 42 eligible Blue Prism partners.

Earlier this year, ISG was one of only six firms to be named a certified RPA business partner of Blue Prism as part of the software provider's new ecosystem certification program, which is designed to ensure quality delivery of transformational deployments for clients.

Interest in leveraging RPA to automate IT and business processes has risen sharply, and industry estimates show growth accelerating. ISG is a leader in helping clients harness these technologies, driving outstanding results for a host of organizations across the globe.

Paul Donaldson, Robotic Process Automation practice lead for ISG in EMEA, said: "Clients increasingly recognize RPA as a great way to reengineer key business processes, improve efficiency and lower operating costs.

"We are honored to receive this award from Blue Prism, identifying ISG as a best practice RPA implementation partner. It is a testament to the expertise and dedication of our fantastic team, whose members continually strive to deliver the very best client service, as well as reliable, innovative, and self-sustaining solutions using Blue Prism's platform."

Ron Raczkowski, SVP, Sales and Alliances, Americas, for Blue Prism, said: "ISG has been one of our closest and most committed partners over the years. This award highlights what's possible when you collaborate and go to market with the right partner. They have the expertise and track record to support customers who require the highest levels for audit, security and compliance. Congratulations to ISG!"

About ISG

ISG (Information Services Group) (NASDAQ: III) is a leading global technology research and advisory firm. A trusted business partner to more than 700 clients, including 75 of the top 100 enterprises in the world, ISG is committed to helping corporations, public sector organizations, and service and technology providers achieve operational excellence and faster growth. The firm specializes in digital transformation services, including automation, cloud and data analytics; sourcing advisory; managed governance and risk services; network carrier services; technology strategy and operations design; change management; market intelligence and technology research and analysis. Founded in 2006, and based in Stamford, Conn., ISG employs more than 1,300 professionals operating in more than 20 countries-a global team known for its innovative thinking, market influence, deep industry and technology expertise, and world-class research and analytical capabilities based on the industry's most comprehensive marketplace data. For more information, visit www.isg-one.com.

