Cargotec Corporation: Cargotec's January-June 2017 half year financial report: Favourable development in profitability

CARGOTEC CORPORATION, HALF YEAR FINANCIAL REPORT, 20 JULY 2017 AT NOON EEST
Cargotec's January-June 2017 half year financial report: Favourable development in profitability
- Kalmar's profitability improved
- Record high operating profit margin and strong orders received at Hiab
- Cost savings supported MacGregor's profitability development
April-June 2017 in brief: Profitability improved
· Orders received decreased 3 percent and totalled EUR 800 (825) million.
· Order book amounted to EUR 1,720 (31 Dec 2016: 1,783) million at the end of the period.
· Sales declined 6 percent and totalled EUR 845 (898) million.
· Service sales totalled EUR 215 (220) million, representing 25 (24) percent of consolidated sales.
· Software sales increased 26 percent and totalled EUR 44 (35) million.
· Operating profit excluding restructuring costs was EUR 72.1 (64.8) million, representing 8.5 (7.2) percent of sales.
· Operating profit was EUR 60.4 (62.6) million, representing 7.2 (7.0) percent of sales.
· Cash flow from operations before financial items and taxes totalled EUR 40.2 (55.8) million.
· Net income for the period amounted to EUR 37.5 (40.4) million.
· Earnings per share was EUR 0.58 (0.63).
January-June 2017 in brief: Strong development at Hiab
· Orders received decreased 4 percent and totalled EUR 1,657 (1,728) million.
· Sales declined 5 percent and totalled EUR 1,638 (1,727) million.
· Service sales totalled EUR 430 (431) million, representing 26 (25) percent of consolidated sales.
· Software sales increased 27 percent and totalled EUR 79 (63) million.
· Operating profit excluding restructuring costs was EUR 131.3 (123.3) million, representing 8.0 (7.1) percent of sales.
· Operating profit was EUR 116.7 (120.2) million, representing 7.1 (7.0) percent of sales.
· Cash flow from operations before financial items and taxes totalled EUR 52.6 (146.6) million.
· Net income for the period amounted to EUR 74.0 (79.6) million.
· Earnings per share was EUR 1.15 (1.23).
Outlook for 2017 unchanged
Cargotec reiterates its outlook published on 8 February 2017 and expects its operating profit excluding restructuring costs for 2017 to improve from 2016 (EUR 250.2 million).
Cargotec's key figures
|MEUR
|4-6/2017
|4-6/2016
|Change
|1-6/2017
|1-6/2016
|Change
|2016
|Orders received
|800
|825
|-3%
|1,657
|1,728
|-4%
|3,283
|Service orders received
|208
|236
|-12%
|434
|462
|-6%
|889
|Order book, end of period
|1,720
|2,033
|-15%
|1,720
|2,033
|-15%
|1,783
|Sales
|845
|898
|-6%
|1,638
|1,727
|-5%
|3,514
|Service sales
|215
|220
|-2%
|430
|431
|0%
|872
|Software sales*
|44
|35
|26%
|79
|63
|27%
|148
|Service and software sales, % of Cargotec's sales
|31
|28
|31
|29
|29
|Operating profit**
|72.1
|64.8
|11%
|131.3
|123.3
|6%
|250.2
|Operating profit, %**
|8.5
|7.2
|8.0
|7.1
|7.1
|Operating profit
|60.4
|62.6
|-3%
|116.7
|120.2
|-3%
|197.7
|Operating profit, %
|7.2
|7.0
|7.1
|7.0
|5.6
|Income before taxes
|51.4
|57.5
|-11%
|99.4
|108.3
|-8%
|169.1
|Cash flow from operations
|40.2
|55.8
|-28%
|52.6
|146.6
|-64%
|373.0
|Net income for the period
|37.5
|40.4
|-7%
|74.0
|79.6
|-7%
|125.3
|Earnings per share, EUR
|0.58
|0.63
|-7%
|1.15
|1.23
|-7%
|1.95
|Net debt, end of period
|599
|619
|-3%
|599
|619
|-3%
|503
|Gearing, %
|42.7
|45.5
|42.7
|45.5
|36.0
|Net debt / EBITDA***
|2.2
|2.1
|2.2
|2.1
|1.8
| Return on capital employed
(ROCE, annualised), %
|10.2
|11.0
|10.2
|11.0
|8.8
|Personnel, end of period
|11,147
|11,422
|-2%
|11,147
|11,422
|-2%
|11,184
*Software sales includes Navis business unit and automation software
**Excluding restructuring costs
***Last four quarters' EBITDA
Cargotec's CEO Mika Vehviläinen: Excellent development at Hiab continued
The development of our business continued to be positive during the second quarter of 2017. The operating profit, excluding restructuring costs, was the highest in Cargotec's history. The business developed particularly well at Hiab, where the orders received increased by 17 percent and profitability improved to a record high level. In Kalmar, the orders received declined compared to last year. Nevertheless, the customer interest in port automation solutions continued to be high. Despite the positive development of container throughput, customers are considering their larger investments carefully. Kalmar's operating profit continued to improve. The market situation for MacGregor is still difficult, even though orders received increased compared to the first quarter. We managed to keep MacGregor's operating profit, excluding restructuring costs, positive also during the second quarter.
We are especially pleased with the development of our software business during the second quarter. Our software sales grew strongly during the quarter. We also defined a broader software strategy for Navis, part of Kalmar, during the first half of the year. The strategy offers a more comprehensive set of solutions to optimise the performance of terminals and carriers. Our cloud-based collaboration model will add transparency, efficiency and profitability to the network of ocean carriers, terminal operators and logistics providers.
We are continuing to increase our efficiency as planned. During the second quarter, we announced that we are targeting EUR 50 million savings from 2020 onwards by reducing indirect purchasing spend, streamlining business support processes and establishing Cargotec Business Services operations.
Reporting segments' key figures
Orders received
|MEUR
|4-6/2017
|4-6/2016
|Change
|1-6/2017
|1-6/2016
|Change
|2016
|Kalmar
|386
|438
|-12%
|834
|892
|-7%
|1,721
|Hiab
|279
|239
|17%
|567
|514
|10%
|1,016
|MacGregor
|136
|149
|-9%
|257
|322
|-20%
|546
|Internal orders
|-1
|0
|-1
|-1
|-1
|Total
|800
|825
|-3%
|1,657
|1,728
|-4%
|3,283
Order book
|MEUR
|30 Jun 2017
|31 Dec 2016
|Change
|Kalmar
|926
|900
|3%
|Hiab
|290
|286
|1%
|MacGregor
|507
|598
|-15%
|Internal orders
|-3
|-1
|Total
|1,720
|1,783
|-4%
Sales
|MEUR
|4-6/2017
|4-6/2016
|Change
|1-6/2017
|1-6/2016
|Change
|2016
|Kalmar
|403
|420
|-4%
|767
|787
|-2%
|1,700
|Hiab
|282
|283
|0%
|552
|529
|4%
|1,036
|MacGregor
|160
|196
|-18%
|320
|411
|-22%
|778
|Internal sales
|0
|0
|-1
|0
|-1
|Total
|845
|898
|-6%
|1,638
|1,727
|-5%
|3,514
Operating profit
|MEUR
|4-6/2017
|4-6/2016
|Change
|1-6/2017
|1-6/2016
|Change
|2016
|Kalmar
|32.5
|31.1
|5%
|59.2
|56.3
|5%
|115.6
|Hiab
|44.0
|41.3
|7%
|83.6
|73.5
|14%
|138.8
|MacGregor
|-3.8
|4.3
|-188%
|-2.0
|13.3
|-115%
|-13.7
| Corporate administration
and support functions
|-12.4
|-14.1
|-24.1
|-22.8
|-42.9
|Total
|60.4
|62.6
|-3%
|116.7
|120.2
|-3%
|197.7
Operating profit excluding restructuring costs
|MEUR
|4-6/2017
|4-6/2016
|Change
|1-6/2017
|1-6/2016
|Change
|2016
|Kalmar
|33.2
|31.9
|4%
|61.1
|57.5
|6%
|135.3
|Hiab
|44.1
|41.7
|6%
|83.6
|74.2
|13%
|140.0
|MacGregor
|4.9
|5.3
|-9%
|7.3
|14.5
|-50%
|17.9
| Corporate administration
and support functions
|-10.0
|-14.1
|-20.8
|-22.8
|-42.9
|Total
|72.1
|64.8
|11%
|131.3
|123.3
|6%
|250.2
Cargotec (Nasdaq Helsinki: CGCBV) enables smarter cargo flow for a better everyday with its leading cargo handling solutions and services. Cargotec's business areas Kalmar, Hiab and MacGregor are pioneers in their fields. Through their unique position in ports, at sea and on roads, they optimise global cargo flows and create sustainable customer value. Cargotec's sales in 2016 totalled approximately EUR 3.5 billion and it employs over 11,000 people. www.cargotec.com
